Estonians are the singing nation. We regained independence without any bloodshed only by singing…
The Singing Revolution lasted over 4 years and In 1990 Estonians promised to eat even potato peelings in name of independent state.
In order to handle the deficit, in 1990 the government established a rationing system. This meant that for buying a product in a shop one had to produce not just a bank-note – the rouble – but also a special coupon. The coupon was actually a simple piece of paper cut out from a printed A4 sheet. These coupons were distributed to households according to the number of family members.
1991, 20th of august we got freedom and independent state. Few months later were stores full of different goods and food. Would be only money for that 🙂
But, we still like potato skins, because of delicious taste 🙂
And now, one more recipe. You need salt and garlic and a little bit of time to get very delicious solution,
Black currant leaves and horse-radish leaves and root are necessary to get the perfect Estonian taste.
Where to use ? Eat as appetizer or with sandwich. Or cook seljanka, Kurzeme stroganoff or Rassolnik.
Alatskivi located right on the shore of Peipsi lake in Nina village. Alatskivi Castle is a Neo-Gothic castle in Alatskivi, Estonia. Dating to the 17th century, it is situated in Alatskivi. Visit Alatskivi Castle during summertime to admire beautiful roses and enjoy Peipsi lake.
Peipsi area is home to Old Believers, a traditional religious minority recognised as hard-working and skillful fishermen, builders and keen onion cultivators.
Estonia is the Paradise of Introverts 🙂 Estonians saying : A good neighbour is one where you can just barely see the smoke of their chimney from your window.’
In Estonia you can feel, how is to be last soul in the Earth 🙂 You can drive through the Estonian countryside and not see another living soul for miles.
And be careful. This is the area of States Borders. Be careful and follow signs. Latvia is in EU and you welcome to visit Latvia, but for Russia you need visa.
Estonia’s territories include a group of 2,222 islands and islets in the Baltic Sea.
The island of Vilsandi, Saaremaa Parish, Saare County, Estonia is located in the Baltic Sea. It covers an area of some 9 square km and is the westernmost populated island in Estonia.
Vilsandi is the oldest nature protection area in the Baltics, created in 1910, and reorganised as the Vilsandi National Park in 1993. There are over a hundred islands with lots of birds at the Vilsandi… …
You will find calmest place on earth. In Estonia you can feel, how is to be last soul in the Earth 🙂 You can drive through the Estonian countryside and not see another living soul for miles.
My family is from South Estonia, but 15 years ago my parents moved to Saaremaa.
I have been used in all my posts word “blueberry” in meaning ” wild blueberry”. Now I read Aho blog and found out that right expression is bilberry?
In Estonia we are saying: “Heal lapsel mitu nime” – a good child has many names.
As I live in Estonia, Estonia is one of the greenest countries in the world: about 50% of Estonian territory is covered with forest.
I forage my berries by myself from forest. And use in recipes wild blueberries/ bilberries.
Picking fresh blueberries, your mouth and hands are pink, fresh air and high roaring pines… this is amazing. This is a summer.,
This year is The Blueberry Year.
I believe, that this is the first time I would say thank you for global warming. May and June and July in Estonia were amazing. Very warm, lot of sun. Real summer.
Did you know ? Estonia has the 2nd cleanest food in Europe (EFSA)
Muhu is an island in the Baltic Sea. With an area of 198 km2 (76 sq mi) it is the third largest island belonging to Estonia, after Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.
The sleepy fishermen’s villages, windmills, thatched cottages and wildlife provide a perfect retreat for those looking to get lost in the nature.
My family is from South Estonia, but 15 years ago my parents moved to Saaremaa. To get to Saaremaa, one must first get to Muhu island.
Muhu is beautiful and peaceful.
Muhu is interesting in wintertime, as well : you can drive on the ice
if it’s cold enough. During particularly cold winters (like the ones we used to have) you can drive between some of Estonia’s islands. The roads are marked with signs and speed limits.
Pühajärv (“Holy lake”) is a lake in Estonia, near the town of Otepää.
There are many lakes with the name Pühajärv (‘Holy Lake’) in Estonia. The one located in the Otepää Upland is the most famous of them. The picturesque coastline and five islands of Lake Pühajärv make it the biggest and most beautiful lake in the Otepää region.
Did you know that some of Estonia’s towns are given a title? Otepää is the winter capital, Türi is the spring capital, Pärnu is the summer capital and Narva is the autumn capital.