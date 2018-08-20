Estonians are the singing nation. We regained independence without any bloodshed only by singing…

The Singing Revolution lasted over 4 years and In 1990 Estonians promised to eat even potato peelings in name of independent state.

In order to handle the deficit, in 1990 the government established a rationing system. This meant that for buying a product in a shop one had to produce not just a bank-note – the rouble – but also a special coupon. The coupon was actually a simple piece of paper cut out from a printed A4 sheet. These coupons were distributed to households according to the number of family members.

1991, 20th of august we got freedom and independent state. Few months later were stores full of different goods and food. Would be only money for that 🙂

But, we still like potato skins, because of delicious taste 🙂

Celebrate with us 🙂

